Services Brown-Wynne Funeral Home 300 Saint Mary's Street Raleigh , NC 27605 (919) 828-4311 Celebration of Life 2:00 PM Hayes Barton Baptist Church Resources More Obituaries for G. Williams Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? G. Wesley Williams

1920 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers G. Wesley Williams



June 29, 1920 - March 6, 2019



Raleigh



George Wesley Williams crossed life's victory line into eternal rest on March 6, 2019. He was born on a farm near Raleigh to John Wesley and Dona Bagwell Williams. At the age of 12, he moved with his family to Raleigh where he lived all his life. At the age of 20, he was employed by the Raleigh Merchants Bureau, later named Greater Raleigh Merchants Association, as Executive Director. He served there for 50 years including 3 years military leave while he was a First Sergeant in the US Army during WWII. Wesley said he came out of the US Army "a better man than when he went in."



Wesley was a business, civic and church leader. He was inducted into the Raleigh Hall of Fame in 2008 "because there may be no other citizen of Raleigh who has spent as many years devoted to community service."



Wesley met the love of his life, Polly Anna Oglesby, on a troop train in route from Raleigh to Texas in 1945. Polly had been on vacation at her home in Morehead City. Wesley had been at his home in Raleigh on his first furlough. Wesley was returning to Camp Fannin near Tyler, Texas. They did their courting in Dallas where Polly worked as a Navy Nurse in the Operating Room of the Methodist Hospital. After Polly was discharged as Ensign and Wesley was discharged as an US Army First Sergeant, they were married in the First Baptist Church of Morehead City on August 9, 1947. They were blessed with a wonderful marriage for 66 years. Polly passed on April 23, 2014 at the age of 92. "Theirs was a marriage made in Heaven," Wesley said.



Wesley was an active member of Hayes Barton Baptist Church since April 15, 1950. He served as Chairman of the Deacons and taught adult Sunday School Classes for 60 years there.



As a member of the Raleigh Civitan Club for 74 years, Wesley served in most offices including President. He was Vice President of Civitan International and NC District Governor. Wesley was awarded Civitan's highest honors, International and District Honor Keys. As part of the Civitan Club, Wesley helped found the Hilltop Home that assisted children with developmental and medical disabilities; he was influential in starting the Raleigh Boys' Club, as well as spearheading one of the first cottages for the Boys and Girls Club at Lake Waccamaw.



Wesley was instrumental in the founding of the Raleigh Good Ole Boys' Club where he was a member for 41 years. He was also active in the Ole Raleigh Boys' Club and the Wake County Chitlin' Club.



Wesley produced and directed 46 Raleigh Christmas Parades. He was a leader in Downtown revitalization. He organized the Downtown Development Corporation, now known as the Downtown Alliance, and served as President for 4 years. On September 28, 1988, Wesley was presented the A.E. Finley Distinguished Service Award by the Greater Raleigh Chamber of Commerce for "his many civic contributions to his community."



Wesley is survived by his three children; Margie Phillips and her husband Bob of Charlotte NC, George Williams of Raleigh NC, and John Williams and his wife Allison of Hampstead NC. Wesley had one granddaughter, Michael Anna de Armas and husband Fabian of Miami FL, and great-granddaughters Allegra de Armas and Marion de Armas, also of Miami FL. Wesley is also survived by three nieces; Jean Hobby, Bonnie Blake and Donna High; and nephew Frank Efland.



Wesley was preceded by his wife, two brothers, Everette and Leo; and three sisters, Helen Bagwell, Louise Clarke and Inez Mann.



A Celebration of Wesley's long life will be held at Hayes Barton Baptist Church on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at 2pm. The family will receive friends following the service in the church fellowship hall.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to Hayes Barton Baptist Church TV Fund, 1800 Glenwood Avenue, Raleigh, NC 27608.



The family would like to thank Dr. James Parsons for his long time care and friendship, along with the staff at the Oaks of Mayview and Transitions LifeCare.



Arrangements by Brown-Wynne Funeral Home, 300 Saint Mary's Street Raleigh, NC.



Wesley believed that God gave him all to give it all away.



Wesley's wish for all: "May you always have love to share, health to spare and friends who care." Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries