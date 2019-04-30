Home

Gabrielle C. Falk

April 20, 1923 - April 28, 2019

Chapel Hill

Gabrielle C. Falk née Freund, age 96, died peacefully Sunday morning in Chapel Hill, NC. She was born in Breslau, Germany to Dr. Walther Freund and Ellinor née Bach. She was predeceased by her husband of 34 years Dr. Hans L. Falk of Raleigh, her brother Andreas Freund, and her half-brothers Stefan Priacel and Doda Conrad, all of France. She is survived by her sons Raymond, Donald and Stephen, her daughter-in-law Elizabeth Otwell, and her grandchildren Irene Falk, Michael Falk and Rebecca Falk. She was a life-long lover of chamber music. A memorial will be held on May 18, 2019, at 3 pm, at Carol Woods in Chapel Hill. Donations may be made to the Carol Woods Charitable Fund, directed to the Music Program.
Published in The News & Observer on Apr. 30, 2019
