Gail Ann McDonald
March 9, 1944 – January 18, 2020
Raleigh
Gail Ann McDonald passed away on Saturday, January 18, at her home with her husband, daughter, and friends at her side. She was born on March 9, 1944, in Greenville, MS, and earned a Bachelor of Arts degree and Master of Arts degree in history from Texas Christian University.
Gail had many years of distinguished service in government at the local, state, and federal levels. She was Administrative Assistant for Education and Cultural Affairs for Governor David L. Boren of the State of Oklahoma. In 1974, Gail was the Executive Assistant to Norma Eagleton, the first woman Commissioner of the Oklahoma Corporation Commission. Gail later went on to represent the Commission as Director of the Energy Conservation Services Division and the State-Federal Liaison Officer. In 1982, she moved to the Washington, DC, area where she was named Associate Director of Regulatory Affairs for Gas Research Institute.
Gail was appointed by President George Bush to serve as a Commissioner, in a Democratic slot, of the Interstate Commerce Commission (ICC). She served as Vice Chairman of the ICC in 1992. President Bill Clinton appointed Gail to serve as Chairman of the ICC from 1993 to 1995. In 1995, President Clinton appointed her to serve as Administrator of the Saint Lawrence Seaway Development Corporation. She was appointed as an administrator in the Department of Transportation and as the National Ombudsman for the Small Business Administration. In 1999, Gail was appointed by Maryland Governor Parris Glendening to the Board of Directors of the Injured Workers' Insurance Fund and later as a Commissioner to the Public Service Commission of Maryland.
In 2004, Gail moved to North Carolina, where she served in Governor Mike Easley's administration as Director of Government Relations at the State Ports Authority and was named as the first Small Business Ombudsman for the North Carolina Department of Commerce.
Gail lived life to the fullest. She was on the Board of Directors of the American Indian Institute, Vice President and Head of Development of the Accokeek Foundation, member of the Raleigh Human Relations Commission, member of the Rotary Club, member of the League of Women Voters, and volunteer at St. Saviour's Center.
Gail loved flowers and animals. She enjoyed creating backyard habitats for birds and butterflies. Most of all, Gail valued and cherished her friends. She could be counted on at any time to help anyone in need. Her fondness for children was legendary. Known for her wonderful smile, Gail will be missed terribly. She is survived by her husband of 38 years, Danny Lee McDonald; daughter, Jill Miriah Clements, of Roanoke, VA; brother, Eugene Victor Clements, of Memphis, TN; sister and brother-in-law, Nancy and Charlie Gulotta, of Bartlett, TN; and nephew, Matthew Gulotta, of Memphis, TN.
Gail was truly a gentle soul. A celebration of her beautiful life will be held in the spring.
In lieu of flowers, please consider sending a donation in her name to SPCA of Wake County or the Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina.
Condolences may be sent to the family at [email protected]
Published in The News & Observer on Jan. 26, 2020