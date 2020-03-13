|
|
Gail Ann (Collditz) Juras
October 11,1937—February 25, 2020
Raleigh
Gail Ann (Collditz) Juras passed away at home on February 25, 2020. She is survived by sons Michael, Paul (Colleen), and David (Paula); grandchildren Kenneth (Jill), Ashley (Drew Kelkres), Stephen, Katherine and Genevieve Anne; and great-grandchildren Nola, Cavan and Fiadh Juras, and Maeve Kelkres. She was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Eugene Charles "Gene" Juras, parents Paul and Gertrude Collditz and infant son, Andrew Paul Juras.
Gail was born on October 11, 1937 and grew up in Milwaukee WI. While at Rochester Junior College in MN. Gail met Gene, a US Air Force airman. They married on June 22, 1957, lived most of their years in Hyde Park NY, moving to Raleigh in 2016.
Gail was a medical accounts administrator for 30 years, faithful member of Regina Coeli Catholic Church (Hyde Park), passionate supporter of Marist College, and an avid Carolina Hurricanes fan.
Gail will be placed at rest at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Raleigh. The family thanks The Cardinal at North Hills, REX Hematology Oncology Associates, and Doctors Making House Calls for their excellent and compassionate care. In lieu of flowers, remembrances will be well-used by the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina, and Saint Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 13, 2020