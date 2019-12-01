|
|
Gail Therese Kelley
December 16, 1934 - November 20, 2019
Raleigh
Think globally, act locally! Honor God's gift of life with joy and a smile. Gail Kelley lived this philosophy and inspired everyone around her to be and do their best. Gail's full and generous life with us came to a close on November 20, 2019.
She embodied Christianity. She focused her inner spirit and love on service to her fellow man. Gail's Roman Catholic and Irish foundations took her from life in New York to study nursing and then join the Maryknoll Order. As a Maryknoll sister, she moved to South America, providing medical care to rural villages in Peru and "up river" in the State of Beni, Bolivia where as "Mother Superior", she Directed a Rural Hospital. There she experienced the hard life of rural workers and helped empower women and families to improve their health within the limits of their meager resources. Returning to the US, she left the convent life, remaining a lifelong Maryknoll Affiliate who enthusiastically supported their spiritual mission and international work with the poor.
From the jungle of Bolivia, Gail returned to New York to work with Visiting Nurses in Harlem. Harlem of the 1960s was tough, sometimes dangerous, but Gail was at home in her element, serving families of the community with medical care from dawn to dusk. She once had a chance to use her best "street smarts." When confronted by a young mugger demanding her money, she bargained with him. "I have ten dollars, and I need to keep five to get home. I will give you the other five." The stunned youth accepted her offer, and both went their separate ways.
Eventually, Gail became Director of Nurses at New York's Mt Sinai Hospital. After a time, she was eager for a change from city life. She departed for Raleigh, NC in 1976, where she joined the staff of the NC Office of Rural Health Services, a fledgling organization commissioned to improve access to primary health care in rural parts of the state. With much hard work and success, ORHS and its dedicated staff, including Gail, became accomplished leaders in the service of restoring access to medical care for rural communities."
Single, yet wanting to help children who needed a second chance, Gail foster-parented 5 children, engaging her friends to build a loving community around her "kids." She set expectations to match each one's unique situation. But that was not enough. At age 40, she adopted two brothers, John and Thomas who added new richness to the Kelley household. Their marriages enriched Gail's life with grandchildren Italia, Caitlin, Gavin and Connor, whom Gail loved dearly. Gail remained close to her sisters, her father, a pioneering Eastern Airlines pilot, and her mother, caring for both of them in their final years.
At age 71, Gail began a new chapter of her life when she married her college sweetheart, Jim Linebarger, whose first proposal she had rejected in favor of the convent. Jim, an English teacher, poet, writer, and gentle person has that rare talent to partner with a person whose "family" involved the entire world.
After retirement, Gail's drive to serve those in need came on full force. To keep up her Bolivia-honed Spanish, she volunteered at WakeMed Hospital in Raleigh. She was recognized by Catholic Charities as Woman of the Year. She was active in Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, teaching adult Sunday School, and coordinating the Refugee Resettlement Committee.
And Gail was fun! She and Jim shared their love for music and dancing, adventure at home and abroad, and, above all, their children and grandchildren.
Gail's life held its own kind of magic. There was love and joy in her every moment. She embraced the world and all of us who were so very fortunate to know her. May God hold you in the palm of His hands, our dear Gail.
Gail is survived by her sons: John and wife Debbie Kelley, Thomas and wife Emily Kelley; grandchildren: Italia, Caitlin, Gavin and Connor; and former foster children: Walter, Tammy, Tommy and Clyde. She is also survived by her three sisters: Happy, Sunny and Mary.
A Memorial Mass will be held on Friday, December 6, 2019 at 11 am at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Raleigh. In lieu of flowers you may make a donation in honor of Gail to: Maryknoll Affiliates - P.O. Box 311 - Maryknoll, NY 10545 (in memo line please include Gail Kelley).
Published in The News & Observer on Dec. 1, 2019