Mitchell Funeral Home at Raleigh Memorial Park
7209 Glenwood Ave
Raleigh, NC 27612
(919) 783-7128
Memorial Mass
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church
Raleigh, NC
Gail Therese Kelley


1934 - 2019
Gail Therese Kelley Obituary
December 16, 1934 - November 20, 2019

Raleigh

Think globally, act locally! Honor God's gift of life with joy and a smile. Gail Kelley lived this philosophy and inspired everyone around her to be and do their best.

She is survived by her sons: John and wife Debbie, Thomas and wife Emily; grandchildren: Italia, Caitlin, Gavin and Connor; former foster children: Walter, Tammy, Tommy and Clyde and sisters: Happy, Sunny and Mary.

A Memorial Mass will be held on Friday, December 6, 2019 at 11 am at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Raleigh.

A complete obituary and online guestbook are available at www.MitchellatRMP.com
Published in The News & Observer on Dec. 4, 2019
