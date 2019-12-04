|
Gail Therese Kelley
December 16, 1934 - November 20, 2019
Raleigh
Think globally, act locally! Honor God's gift of life with joy and a smile. Gail Kelley lived this philosophy and inspired everyone around her to be and do their best.
She is survived by her sons: John and wife Debbie, Thomas and wife Emily; grandchildren: Italia, Caitlin, Gavin and Connor; former foster children: Walter, Tammy, Tommy and Clyde and sisters: Happy, Sunny and Mary.
A Memorial Mass will be held on Friday, December 6, 2019 at 11 am at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Raleigh.
A complete obituary and online guestbook are available at www.MitchellatRMP.com
Published in The News & Observer on Dec. 4, 2019