Gail Walker Ayers
April 4,1941 - April 22, 2020
Rocky Mount
Elizabeth Gail Walker Ayers was 79 years of age at her passing on Wednesday, a generous amount of time, perhaps. But for her husband, her children, her grandchildren and her great-grandchildren, it wasn't enough. They wanted her here forever.
Gail was a remarkable woman and a happy woman, understandably. She wanted to be a wife, a mother and a teacher. And she achieved all three. She lived her dream all her life, and her devotion and love for her family was returned in kind.
She also launched, from her classroom, many extended family members - her students - on lifetimes of learning, and success. Those who couldn't find their way found it in Gail Ayers classroom, and it changed them for the better. She simply had the gift of inspiring others, and she gave it generously.
But it was to her family, to her husband of 58 years, Bobby Joe, to her three children, six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren that she devoted not just her skills as a homemaker but her humor, and her courage and character. She loved making merry, and her favorite place to enjoy that family fun was on an annual beach trip. How she loved that journey, each and every year, and she held it together. But what her children remember most is how she was always standing behind them and encouraging them in all aspects of their lives, and she was always there to pick them up without judgment when they fell. Her grandkids felt it, too.
Holidays. Oh, how Gail loved holidays, and she worked tirelessly in the kitchen cooking and throughout the home decorating and making sure that all the young ones - and the legion of lifelong friends nearby - enjoyed the fun.
Gail's life was a monument to courage - life's tough sometimes, after all, for a wife, mother, grandmother and teacher - but she remained happy and determined to make others so. And though she may now be gone, she was one of those people whose influence lasts forever, whose lessons taught stay with children and students through their lives and through the lives of their own children. A glorious legacy indeed. And so should it be for such a Great Lady.
Gail was born in Nash County on April 4, 1941, the daughter of the late Maurice Russell Walker and Ruth Arrington Walker. She was predeceased by her sister, Rebecca Stone.
Survivors are her husband of 58 years, Bobby Joe; her sons, Michael Joseph Ayers of Raleigh, David Maurice Ayers and wife, Elizabeth, of Kure Beach, daughter Elizabeth Ashley Ayers Huffstetler and husband, Brian, of Shelby. She also is survived by grandchildren Joshua Huffstetler, Zachary Huffstetler and wife, Haylie, Benjamin Huffstetler, Aaron James "AJ" Huffstetler, Noah Heldreth, Grayson Heldreth. Also surviving are great-grandsons Finley and Griffin Huffstetler. Sister Ruth Naomi Walker Edwards and husband, Steven, of Wake Forest, and also numerous nieces and nephews.
A Private Family Celebration of Gail's life will be held in the chapel of Wheeler and Woodlief Funeral Home with Pastor Terry Williams officiating.
A public celebration of Gail Ayers will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Benjamin House, 102 Meads Pool Road, Elizabeth City, NC, 27909, or Battleboro United Methodist Church, 408 W. Battleboro Ave., Battleboro, NC 27809.
Published in The News & Observer on Apr. 26, 2020