McLaurin Funeral Home
12830 US 70 BUSINESS HWY W
Clayton, NC 27520
(919) 553-7143
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Gala Coats Hogg


1929 - 2019
Gala Coats Hogg Obituary
Gala Coats Hogg

November 2, 1929 - November 19, 2019

Clayton

Gala Coats Hogg, 90, daughter of the late Samuel and Mamie Williams Coats passed away on Tuesday, November 19, 2019. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 11:00am in the chapel of McLaurin Funeral Home with the family receiving friends one hour prior to the service from 10 until 11am. The interment will follow the service at Maplewood Cemetery.

She is survived by her son, Johnny Lee Hogg and his wife Linda C.; grandchildren, Brookie Hogg Bumgardner and her husband Rudolph "Dutch", Tanya Denise Hogg, Deena Brooke Hogg Henry and Chadwick Burke Hogg; great grandchildren, Kristian Royce Henry, Emma Brooks Bumgardner and Elizabeth Holden "Lizzie" Bumgardner. In addition to her parents, she is also preceded in death by her husband, Roy Brooks "Tommy" Hogg; a son, Donnie Brooks Hogg; five sisters and five brothers.

While flowers are accepted, memorial contributions may also be made to Powhatan Free Will Baptist Church PO Box 1955 Clayton, NC 27528. Online condolences may be made to the Hogg family at www.mclaurinatpinecrest.com. Arrangements are with McLaurin Funeral Home, Clayton.
Published in The News & Observer on Nov. 21, 2019
