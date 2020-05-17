Garland "Payne" Daniel



October 1, 1933 ~ May 7, 2020



Winter Garden, FL



The shadows of time have passed over Garland Payne Daniel and he moved on to his eternal resting place on May 7, 2020. Payne was a long time resident of Raleigh, North Carolina, but he was always fond of his birth place, Littleton, N. C., where he was born on October 1, 1933. Payne was the son of James William Cromwell Daniel, Sr., and Bonnie Miller Daniel.



As a youngster Payne attended Camp Edgerton and Camp Sea Gull and engaged in other activities sponsored by the Raleigh YMCA. He was a 1953 graduate of Hugh Morson High School and was a member of their track and football teams. He attended North Carolina State in Raleigh and Abilene Christian University in Abilene, Texas where he studied Bible. He was a member of the North Carolina Army National Guard for 10 years.



Payne's professional career spanned several areas beginning in 1954 with the NC Army National Guard, RCAT Det. and 30th Aviation Co; 1962 to Virginia as Branch Manager for Arlandria Finance in Alexandria; 1964 to Data Processing Services of Virginia in Arlington. In 1970 he and his wife Shirley became part owners of Computer and Logistics Technology Corporation of Arlington, Virginia where he served as Controller.



After selling the business in 1975 he and Shirley returned to Raleigh where he began a career with the North Carolina Department of Transportation, which lasted for 22 years. He retired in 1996 and continued working part time at NCDOT until a heart condition suggested that it was time to move along. What better way to live out retirement than with family who had all moved to Florida.



He was active in church work and served as a deacon for the McLean Church of Christ, McLean, Virginia, and the Brooks Avenue Church of Christ in Raleigh, N. C. His church home for the last 7 years was West Orange Church of Christ in Winter Garden, FL. He previously attended Northwest Tampa Church of Christ 2003-2013 and Highlands Church of Christ in Lakeland 2001-2003.



Genealogy was his hobby since 1996 establishing, at one time, a database of over 40,000 names. His work was on the Internet and many found it useful as a reasonably authentic source. He also enjoyed sketching and painting and continued this up until his death.



Payne is survived by his loving wife Shirley Lorren Daniel of Winter Garden; a son Stephen Marshall Daniel and his wife Patty of Tampa, and a daughter Stephanie Daniel Clayton and her husband Alex, of Milwaukee, Wisconsin; Granddaughters Rachel Michelle Bright and her husband Brian, Catherine Elizabeth Nicholson and her husband Les, Laura Jean Talbert and her husband Brian and Sabrina Noel Stubblefield and her husband Patrick; a grandson Adam Daniel Clayton and his wife Amber and one step grandson Nic Galloway and his wife Lauren. There are three great grandsons, Jonah Bright, August Nicholson and Captain Stubblefield, two great granddaughters, Alexandra (Alex) Bright and Winifred (Winnie) Clayton, and one step great grandson, Justin Galloway. He was predeceased in death by a brother James William Cromwell Daniel, Jr., in 2006, whose wife Jean Smith Daniel still lives in Raleigh.



Funeral arrangements are being delayed because of Covid-19.



Burial at Raleigh Memorial Park in Raleigh, NC. Cremation by Baldwin-Fairchild Winter Garden Funeral Home



In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to James Daniel Scholarship Fund, Camp Sea Gull/Seafarer, YMCA, 801 Corporate Center Drive, Ste. 200, Raleigh, NC 27607



