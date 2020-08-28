1/1
Garnett Kent
1936 - 2020
Garnett Monroe Kent

February 11, 1936 - August 24, 2020

Cary

Garnett Monroe Kent, 84, passed away in his home on August 24, 2020.

He was born on February 11, 1936, in Wake County, to the late Will and Lillie Culpepper Kent.

Mr. Kent is a Veteran of the U.S. Navy and served as The Cary Assistant Postmaster for the U.S. Postal Service.

In addition to his parents, Garnett was preceded in death by his brothers, Gladstone (Sarah) Kent and Billie (Christine Kenit); and his sister, Bernice (Walter) Kent.

Garnett is survived by his children, Donna (Steve) Hayhow, Mark (Kendra) Kent, and Erik Kent; Grandchildren, Ashley (Tom) Glaser, Kristen Hayhow, Alexis Kent, Nicholas Kent; and a great grandchild Travis Glaser.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Garnett's name may be made to The Parkinson's Foundation Carolinas Chapter, or the Diabetes Research Foundation.

Published in The News and Observer on Aug. 28, 2020.
