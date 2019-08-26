|
Garrick Anthony Brown
February 18, 1967 - August 23, 2019
Raleigh
Garrick Anthony Brown, 52, of Raleigh, went to be with his Heavenly Father on August 23, 2019.
Garrick was a proud veteran, having served in the United States Army. He owned his own carpet and air duct cleaning business for twenty years. Being a man of God, Garrick went on to serve as senior pastor alongside his wife, Mary at Miracle Life Ministries International Church of Raleigh for eight years. They closed the doors to the church on December 2018, due to his extensive health issues. Garrick was an avid sports fan, always rooting for the Pittsburgh Steelers. He also loved his family as well as his church family greatly, enjoying the time he was able to spend with them in ministry and in life.
Garrick leaves behind his loving wife, Mary Brown; parents, Melvin and Joyce Odd; children, Nicholas Brown (Danielle), Justin Brown and Austin Brown; grandchildren, Brielle Brown and Nicholas Brown, Jr.; and siblings, Corey Brown (Antoinette), Kim Brown and Katrina Fortner. He is also survived by a host of nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held on Friday, August 30 from 11:00-12:00pm, with funeral beginning at 12:00pm at Mitchell Funeral Home, 7209 Glenwood Ave, Raleigh. Burial will take place at Raleigh Memorial Park, followed by a time of reception at Mitchell Funeral Home.
Condolences to the family at www.MitchellatRMP.com
Published in The News & Observer on Aug. 26, 2019