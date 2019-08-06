|
|
Gary Albert Jakeway
May 28, 1949 - July 20, 2019
Siler City, NC
Gary Albert Jakeway, 70, of Siler City, NC, passed away Saturday, July 20, 2019 at UNC Medical Center in Chapel Hill after a sudden illness. Born May 28,1949, in Johnson City, NY, he was the son of Gerald E. and Jean T. Jakeway.
Gary grew up in Endicott, NY before moving to Cary, NC, where he graduated from Cary High in 1967. Gary served honorably in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. Gary later made a career for himself at IBM as an IT Systems Analyst. He retired from IBM after 25 years of employment and was made a member of their Quarter Century Club.
Gary was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Geraldine "Jeri" Jakeway of Kihei, HI. Gary is survived by his daughter, Heather Hensley and husband Chad, of Charlotte. Also surviving him are his grandchildren, Madison and Blake Hensley; brother, William "Bill" Jakeway and wife Patty, of East Berlin, PA; sister, Katrina Jakeway of Fuquay-Varina; sister, Jacqueline "Jacki" Jett and husband Bruce, of Angier and his nieces, nephews and cousins. He is also survived by his faithful canine companion, "Buddy," who will miss him dearly.
Visitation will take place on Friday, August 9th from 7- 9 PM at Donaldson Funeral Home, 396 West Street, Pittsboro, NC 27312. A private memorial service will be held at the family's discretion.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation in Gary's memory to the Cary Veterans of Foreign War, Veterans Relief Fund, 522 Reedy Creek Road, Cary, NC 27513.
Published in The News & Observer on Aug. 6, 2019