Gary Eugene Causby
May 1, 1962 - November 30, 2020
Clayton, North Carolina - Gary Causby 58, of Clayton died Monday, November 30, 2020 with his wife by his side. Gary was born on May 1, 1962 in Goldsboro, NC. He was the son of the late Edward Eugene Causby and the late Dorothy Ellen Causby and step-mother Mary Ellen Causby. Gary graduated from Clayton High School in 1981. He worked immediately out of high school influenced by close high school friends and his love of engines repairing cars and small engines. His hard work and determination led him to work for over 20 years at Outdoor Equipment Distributors in Raleigh. He became service manager and later traveled for the company training and demonstrating equipment while raising his two boys and helping his father on their Clayton farm. Like his father,
Gary was a talented storyteller and had the ability to make people laugh. It was said that no matter how bad your day had been, Gary could make you feel better. He loved FORD mustangs, guitar, being outdoors, football, car races, motorcycles, the beach and animals. Two of those interests won over his wife of 34 years, Laurel Brooks Causby when they were in high school and met for the first time in church Sunday School at Baptist Center Church in Clayton. He used his whole list of talents to finally become a member of Mid Atlantic Stihl (chainsaws)- his dream job- in 2015. He remained optimistic and "Stihl Strong" even through his diagnosis and treatment of pancreatic cancer.
Surviving are his wife Dr. Laurel Causby and two children, David Andrew Causby of Ohio and Nathan Alexander Causby of Clayton. He is survived also by his older sister Kathy Miller and husband Greg with their children Clay and Emily and Becky Miller. He is survived by his younger sister Jill Barbour and husband Rusty with their children Wes and Allison, Luke and Emily, and Mary (Emme) Barbour. He is survived also by many nieces and nephews, their spouses and children.
A memorial service for family and friends will be held at 4 p.m. Thursday December 3rd, at Baptist Center Church, 2163 Ranch Rd in Clayton, NC
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Baptist Center Church of Clayton, NC or to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (pancan.org
)