Brown-Wynne Funeral Home
300 Saint Mary's Street
Raleigh, NC 27605
(919) 828-4311
Graveside service
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
1:30 PM
Oakwood Cemetery
701 Oakwood Ave.
Raleigh, NC
Gary G. Hansen

Gary G. Hansen Obituary
Gary Gilbert Hansen

Raleigh

Gary Hansen died March 5, 2020 from complications due to a long battle with Alzheimer's disease.

He is survived by his wife, Annie Lee of Raleigh; sons David and Gary of Raleigh; and grandchildren, David, Caroline, and Elena.

A graveside service will be held at Oakwood Cemetery, 701 Oakwood Ave., Raleigh, on March 11th beginning at 1:30p.m. Following the service, the family will receive friends at Edenton Street United Methodist Church.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Ruth Sheets Adult Day Care, 228 West Edenton Street, Raleigh, North Carolina 27603 or the Eastern North Carolina , 5171 Glenwood Ave #101, Raleigh, NC 27612.

Please see full obituary at www.brownwynneraleigh.com
Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 10, 2020
