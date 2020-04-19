|
|
Gary Lee Kirk
February 12, 1954 - April 15, 2020
Cary, North Carolina
Gary Lee Kirk passed away on Wednesday, April 15th, 2020 at his home in Cary after a courageous fight with cancer. He was born in Summit County, Ohio, on February 12th, 1954, to Ralph and Phyllis Kirk. He graduated from Cuyahoga Falls High School in 1972, where he lettered in baseball and basketball, and cum laude from Akron University in 1980. Gary began his career teaching high school math then transitioned to software development, ultimately starting his own company in 1994 with his valued partners, Mark Medlin, Bob Collins, and Pete Sturgess. After retiring from corporate life, Gary went back to his first love, teaching math to GED students at Wake Technical Community College. He was preceded in death by his mother and father and by a brother, Marty. Surviving him are his wife of 31 years, Shelagh; his beloved children Jennifer Leigh (Jonathan), Lindsay Michelle (Fabian), Brian Martin (Allie); and his precious grandsons, Everett and Jackson, along with their wonderful "GG", Nancy. He will also be deeply missed by his brother Dave (Kim), and his sisters, Debbie (Roger) and Lori (Doug), along with numerous nieces and nephews. Gary was a devoted father, an athlete, and a committed teacher, who loved music and sports. He was introspective and had a wicked sense of humor. A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the V Foundation for Cancer Research, 14600 Weston Parkway, Cary NC 27513 (v.org). Our family would like to thank the remarkable staff at the V Foundation; our kind friends and neighbors, the Perrys and the Kellingtons; Dr. Zafar and his team at Duke Cancer Center; and Transitions LifeCare of Wake County.
Published in The News & Observer on Apr. 19, 2020