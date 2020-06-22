Gary Lester Presnell
October 23, 1950 - June 17, 2020
Raleigh
Gary Lester Presnell, age 69, passed away on June 17th, in Raleigh, North Carolina.
He was born in Burnsville, North Carolina to his parents, Clarence and Juanita Presnell. Gary was an incredibly accomplished attorney, that had a penchant for helping everyone, treating everyone with respect, and being honest and straightforward. More importantly he was a magnificent husband, father and human being all around. Every person he met has been impacted in a positive and meaningful way, and his mark will be remembered forever.
He is survived by his wife Marina; his son, John Yancey; his sister, Mitzi; his brothers, Norman and Jim; and his nieces, Zoe and Holly.
A private service will be held in Raleigh, as well as funeral service and burial in Burnsville, NC. A celebration of Gary's life will be held at a future date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the charity of one's choice.
Arrangements by Brown-Wynne, Saint Mary's St., Raleigh.
Published in The News and Observer on Jun. 22, 2020.