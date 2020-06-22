Gary L. Presnell
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Gary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gary Lester Presnell

October 23, 1950 - June 17, 2020

Raleigh

Gary Lester Presnell, age 69, passed away on June 17th, in Raleigh, North Carolina.

He was born in Burnsville, North Carolina to his parents, Clarence and Juanita Presnell. Gary was an incredibly accomplished attorney, that had a penchant for helping everyone, treating everyone with respect, and being honest and straightforward. More importantly he was a magnificent husband, father and human being all around. Every person he met has been impacted in a positive and meaningful way, and his mark will be remembered forever.

He is survived by his wife Marina; his son, John Yancey; his sister, Mitzi; his brothers, Norman and Jim; and his nieces, Zoe and Holly.

A private service will be held in Raleigh, as well as funeral service and burial in Burnsville, NC. A celebration of Gary's life will be held at a future date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the charity of one's choice.

Arrangements by Brown-Wynne, Saint Mary's St., Raleigh.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News and Observer on Jun. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brown-Wynne Funeral Home
300 Saint Mary's Street
Raleigh, NC 27605
9198284311
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved