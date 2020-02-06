|
The Reverend Gary Lamar Cline
Raleigh, NC
The Rev. Gary Lamar Cline, 80, of Raleigh, NC, died peacefully, on Friday January 31, 2020. He was the son of the late Reeves and Edna Helton Cline.
He is a 1961 graduate of UNC. He has remained an avid fan of all Tar heels sports his entire life. He began his career with the Social Security Administration and then moved on to The Lincoln Life Insurance Company. In 1974, he answered his Lords call to the ministry. He became a graduate of The Virginia Theological Seminary in 1978. He served churches in White Sulphur Springs, VA, Paramus, NJ, and then accepted a call to St. Michaels Episcopal Church in Raleigh, NC as the Assistant Rector. Gary's final charge was Grace Church, The Plains, VA, where he served until his retirement from the priesthood. In his retirement, he spent many years as Chaplain of the Amran Shrine Temple. He truly was committed to the true purpose of the Shrine.
Gary enjoyed travelling with Martha, playing Bridge at St. Michaels, golfing with a special group of friends, and following his beloved Tar heels in every sport. He was a dedicated caregiver for his father in law for his last 8 years.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Martha Caldwell Cline; a daughter Deborah Flynn and husband Rich,of Willow Springs, NC; Lee and wife Tina of Greenville, NC; and Curt from Coral Springs, Florida; a stepson, Ronald Bourgoin of Clarksville, VA; and a stepdaughter Patton Bourgoin of Wendell ; 6 grandchildren and 1 great grandson.
The Celebration of life Service will be held at 2:00, Friday, February 7th, at St. Michaels Episcopal Church, 1520 Canterbury Rd. with interment in the Memorial Garden at St. Michaels. Reception will follow in the Parish Hall.
The family would like to thank Andrea Comos, CNA of Perpetual Homecare, Transitions LifeCare for their 24 hour support and care; and St. Michaels for their loving support. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Amran Shrine Roadrunner Transportation Fund or to Transitions LifeCare of Wake County.
Published in The News & Observer on Feb. 6, 2020