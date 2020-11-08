Gary Lewis Hutchins, Sr
September 3, 1957 - November 2, 2020
Wake Forest
Gary Lewis Hutchins, Sr of Wake Forest, NC departed this life on Monday, November 2, 2020.
Funeral Service: 12:00 PM, Monday , November 9, 2020 at Lea Funeral Home Chapel, 2500 Poole Road, Raleigh, NC.
Visitation: 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM, preceding the funeral service at the chapel.
Interment: Pine Forest Memorial Gardens, Wake Forest, NC.
Survivors: Devoted Wife, Kimberly Hutchins of the home; Children, Brandon Christopher Hutchins of Virginia Beach, VA, Corey Lenelle Greene of Richmond, VA, Brittney Louise Hutchins of Norfolk, VA, Gary Lewis Hutchins, II of Charlotte, NC, Gregory Lawrence Hutchins and Kennedy Wilson Hutchins, both of Wake Forest, NC; Mother, Rebbie Jacobs Hutchins of Richmond, VA; Siblings, Kay Hutchins-Highe and Lawrence Gilmer Hutchins (Lorie), both of Richmond, VA Gerald Virdell Hutchins (Yolanda) of Springfield, VA; Brothers-in-Law, Louie Wilson, III of Murfreesboro, NC and Bryan Wilson of Smithfield, VA; 8 Grandchildren.
Arrangements by Lea Funeral Home, (919) 231-1000, leafuneralhome.com