1/1
Gary Lewis Hutchins Sr.
1957 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gary Lewis Hutchins, Sr

September 3, 1957 - November 2, 2020

Wake Forest

Gary Lewis Hutchins, Sr of Wake Forest, NC departed this life on Monday, November 2, 2020.

Funeral Service: 12:00 PM, Monday , November 9, 2020 at Lea Funeral Home Chapel, 2500 Poole Road, Raleigh, NC.

Visitation: 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM, preceding the funeral service at the chapel.

Interment: Pine Forest Memorial Gardens, Wake Forest, NC.

Survivors: Devoted Wife, Kimberly Hutchins of the home; Children, Brandon Christopher Hutchins of Virginia Beach, VA, Corey Lenelle Greene of Richmond, VA, Brittney Louise Hutchins of Norfolk, VA, Gary Lewis Hutchins, II of Charlotte, NC, Gregory Lawrence Hutchins and Kennedy Wilson Hutchins, both of Wake Forest, NC; Mother, Rebbie Jacobs Hutchins of Richmond, VA; Siblings, Kay Hutchins-Highe and Lawrence Gilmer Hutchins (Lorie), both of Richmond, VA Gerald Virdell Hutchins (Yolanda) of Springfield, VA; Brothers-in-Law, Louie Wilson, III of Murfreesboro, NC and Bryan Wilson of Smithfield, VA; 8 Grandchildren.

Arrangements by Lea Funeral Home, (919) 231-1000, leafuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News and Observer on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
9
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Lea Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
9
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Lea Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Lea Funeral Home
2500 Poole Road
Raleigh, NC 27610
(919) 231-1000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lea Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved