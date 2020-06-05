Gary Pittman
1967 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Gary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gary Sherwood Pittman

June 28, 1967 - May 30, 2020

Chapel Hill

Gary Sherwood Pittman passed away at his home in Chapel Hill on Saturday May 30, 2020. He was the son of Rebecca Pittman Parker of Smithfield and the late Arnold Sherwood Pittman. Gary graduated from Smithfield-Selma Senior High School in 1985. He received his Bachelor Degree from NC State University and his Master's from the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill. As a young man, Gary was active in various groups at the Centenary United Methodist Church. He worked for the National Institute of Health as an Epidemiologist and Biologist. Gary was preceded in death by his father, Arnold Sherwood Pittman of Micro. His grandparents, Arnold and Elgah Pittman and Paul and Naomi Benson. He is survived by his mother, Rebecca Pittman Parker and brother, David Arnold Pittman of Selma.

A memorial service will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 6, 2020 in the chapel of Parrish Funeral Home in Selma. The family will receive friends from 10:30 – 11:00 a.m. just prior to the service.

The family would like to express their concern for everyone's health and would gratefully accept condolences online or by mail from those who are not able to attend.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at parrishfh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News and Observer on Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
6
Visitation
10:30 - 11:00 AM
Parrish Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
6
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Parrish Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Parrish Funeral Home
1351 S. POLLOCK STREET
Selma, NC 27576-3403
(919) 965-3031
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved