Gary Sherwood Pittman
June 28, 1967 - May 30, 2020
Chapel Hill
Gary Sherwood Pittman passed away at his home in Chapel Hill on Saturday May 30, 2020. He was the son of Rebecca Pittman Parker of Smithfield and the late Arnold Sherwood Pittman. Gary graduated from Smithfield-Selma Senior High School in 1985. He received his Bachelor Degree from NC State University and his Master's from the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill. As a young man, Gary was active in various groups at the Centenary United Methodist Church. He worked for the National Institute of Health as an Epidemiologist and Biologist. Gary was preceded in death by his father, Arnold Sherwood Pittman of Micro. His grandparents, Arnold and Elgah Pittman and Paul and Naomi Benson. He is survived by his mother, Rebecca Pittman Parker and brother, David Arnold Pittman of Selma.
A memorial service will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 6, 2020 in the chapel of Parrish Funeral Home in Selma. The family will receive friends from 10:30 – 11:00 a.m. just prior to the service.
The family would like to express their concern for everyone's health and would gratefully accept condolences online or by mail from those who are not able to attend.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at parrishfh.com.
Published in The News and Observer on Jun. 5, 2020.