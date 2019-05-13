Gary Lewis Pleasants



WAKE FOREST



Gary Lewis Pleasants, 67, of Wake Forest, passed away at the William M. Dunlap Center for Caring Hospice House peacefully on Saturday, May 11, 2019 following a hard-fought battle with ALS. Gary was born in Wake County to the late Bernard Lewis Pleasants and Lois Marie Mason Pleasants. He was a US Army veteran of the North Carolina National Guard and was a tool and die maker for many years.



A loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend, Gary will be missed by many, but his positive influence remains with us. With a curious and inquisitive mind, he loved to solve problems with his innovations in ways that helped others. Nurtured in the Baptist tradition, Gary's life was defined by his love for God, his family, and his friends.



A graveside service will be held at 11 o'clock, Tuesday morning, May 12, 2019 at Pine Forest Memorial Gardens.



Mr. Pleasants is survived by his wife of 44 years, Gail Moss Pleasants; children, Lisa Pleasants(Sam Christie) of Raleigh and Bryan Pleasants(Jessica) of Raleigh; sister, Beth McCain(Paul) of Raleigh; grandchildren, Emma and Benjamin Christie, James, Ruth and Thomas Pleasants; mother-in-law, Rena Moss; brothers-in-law, Joel Moss(Shelby) and Cliff Moss(Shary); nephews, Chad Hall(Denise), Sheila Hall(David), Elizabeth McCain(John Wilson), Emily McCain(Josh), John McCain, Brett Moss(Sarah) and Kyle Moss(Danielle). Gary was preceded in death by his son, Jeremiah Pleasants and a sister, Teressa Hall(Bobby).



The family would like to express sincere thanks to Duke ALS Center, Dr. Richard Bedlack, his team and to Transitions LifeCare for all the care and support they have given to Gary and his family.



In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made in Gary's honor to The ALS Association North Carolina Chapter, 4 North Blount Street, Suite 200, Raleigh, NC 27601 or to Transitions LifeCare, 250 Hospice Circle, Raleigh, NC 27607.



A service of Clancy Strickland Wheeler Funeral Home, Wake Forest, NC. (919)556-7400



www.cswfuneralhome.com Published in The News & Observer on May 13, 2019