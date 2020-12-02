1/1
Gary R. Austin
1947 - 2020
Gary R. Austin
August 29, 1947 - November 17, 2020
Raleigh, North Carolina - Gary R. Austin died suddenly in his home on November 17, 2020.
He was born on August 29, 1947 in Portsmouth,VA. Son of Robert and Yolanda Austin. Gary was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife Lisa and his brother Barry of Melbourne, FL.
Gary grew up in Pompano Beach, Florida. After graduating from Florida State University in 1969 with a B.S in Business Administration. Moving to Dallas, Gary received hist M.B.A. From the University of Dallas in 1981.
Gary and Lisa lived in Dallas, Tampa, Fl and Atlanta, Ga before moving to Raleigh in 2002. Retiring from Teleflex in 2015, after a long and varied career in accounting, Lisa and Gary made two exciting trips: a train tour of the Canadian Rockies and a car trip through the five national parks in Utah.
Despite health setbacks, Gary never lost his optimism or joy of life. He will be greatly missed by all who had the privilege of meeting and knowing him.
Due to Covid there will not be a service at this time. However we hope to have a future celebration of life with a Blue bash and BBQ in his honor.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: Meals On Wheels Wake County
or the Inter-Faith Food Shuttle. Condolences: rfhr.com



Published in The News & Observer on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Renaissance Funeral Home
7615 Six Forks Road
Raleigh, NC 27615
(919) 866-1866
