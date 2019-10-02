Home

Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Merritt's Chapel United Methodist Church
Gary Stone


1967 - 2019
Gary Stone Obituary
Gary Lynn Stone

February 4, 1967 - September 29, 2019

Chapel Hill

Gary Lynn Stone, age 52, of Chapel Hill, died Sunday, September 29, 2019 at home.

Gary was born in Wake County, on February 4, 1967 to Hugh and Helen Bunker Stone.

He is also survived by two brothers; Marlon Stone and wife Andrea of Concord and Alan Stone and wife Candice of Chapel Hill.

The Funeral Service will be held Thursday, October 3, 2019 at 11AM at Merritt's Chapel United Methodist Church with Rev. Dr. Denise Honeycutt presiding. The family will receive friends in the fellowship hall immediately following the committal service.

In lieu of flowers the family asks for memorial contributions to be made in Gary's memory to Merritt's Chapel United Methodist Church 1090 Farrington Point Road Chapel Hill, NC 27517.

Condolences may be made at www.donaldsonfunerals.com

Donaldson Funeral Home & Cremation is honored to serve the Stone family.
Published in The News & Observer on Oct. 2, 2019
