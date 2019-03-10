Gary R. Welsh



Raleigh



Gary Robert Welsh, loving husband and father, died unexpectedly Wednesday, March 6, 2019. Gary was born December 24, 1943 in Rochester, NY to Robert and Kathleen Welsh. He served in Army Intelligence from 1966-68 and graduated from the Rochester Institute of Technology in 1971.



Gary married Marcia Mayne in 1968; they raised two daughters and hosted a German exchange student whom they consider their son.



After a lengthy career in logistics and management at Eastman Kodak, Gary was employed by several other companies in that capacity. In 2014 he retired from Inland Star as a Regional Director and Director of Environmental Services.



Gary was an active member of the United Church of Christ (UCC) church in Webster, NY, singing in the choir and serving on several committees. He was a board member at the St. John's Home for Seniors in Rochester, NY.



In NC, Gary was a very active member of the Umstead Park United Church of Christ (UPUCC) community. He served on the Stewardship and Finance Committee, was a strong force on the Advocacy group, and served as Church Treasurer since May 2018. His diligence helped establish the church Endowment Fund. Gary also served on the UCC Southern Conference Committee on Ministry.



Gary enjoyed reading, playing computer games, and, during retirement, regularly vacationing with Marcia. He loved his family dearly and was delighted that they all came together for a 2018 vacation to celebrate Gary and Marcia's 50th wedding anniversary. Gary was known for his good spirits, gentle humor, attention to detail, and giving nature. In that spirit, he would be honored to know that his body was donated to the Anatomy Gifts Registry in Maryland.



Gary is survived by his wife, Marcia, daughter Jennifer; daughter Kristie and her husband Josh, step-grandson Marcus, grandsons Dylan and Tavin; Paul and his husband Peter and grandson Felix; and sister Sharry, as well as cousins, nieces, and nephews.



A service celebrating Gary's life will be held on Saturday, March 16 at 11 a.m. at Umstead Park United Church of Christ, 8208 Brownleigh Drive, Raleigh NC 27617. The family request no flowers; instead, donations in Gary's honor may be made to the UPUCC Endowment Fund or the UPUCC Capital Campaign Fund. Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 10, 2019