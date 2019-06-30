Home

Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
3:30 PM
Church Alive
5309 Umstead Rd
Fuquay-Varina, NC
Gary Whittaker Obituary
Gary Eugene Whittaker

Raleigh, NC

Gary Eugene Whittaker, 72, passed peacefully in his home on June 27, 2019. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Gerald. He is survived by his wife, Frances, brothers Bill & John, sisters Theresa & Patricia, children Michael, Kimberly & Cindy, step-son TJ, and many grandchildren & great grandchildren. Services will be held on Wednesday, July 3rd at Church Alive, 5309 Umstead Rd, Fuquay-Varina at 3:30pm.
Published in The News & Observer on June 30, 2019
