GAYE C. BOONE



October 24, 1959 – June 4, 2019



Zebulon



Gaye Corbett Boone, 59, passed away on Tuesday, June 4th at WakeMed with family by her side. She was born in Wake County, the daughter of Fred Corbett and Susan Stallings. Gaye grew up in Zebulon Baptist Church. She graduated from East Carolina University and worked for the State of NC with Disability Determination Services for 31 years. For her time spent with the State of NC she was recognized with the Order of the Long Leaf Pine. In keeping with Gaye's giving spirit, she had decided to donate life so that others may live.



Her greatest love in life was for her husband Jerry and children Brittany and Joshua. Gaye was an avid cook and her family shows it. She was a wonderful wife, mother, and gambler who would often declare "if you cheat at cards, you cheat at life." Gaye had retired in January but had spent most weekdays since then on lunch dates with friends and family, or at Rex Wellness.



She is survived by her husband Jerry of 32 years and children, Brittany and Joshua, her brother Chuck Corbett (Melanie), nieces Camille and Cathryn, nephew Chase. She was preceded in death by her parents Fred and Susan Corbett.



The family will receive friends at their home, 1014 Lakeside Farm Rd, Zebulon, NC. In lieu of flowers the family is requesting that contributions may be made to Zebulon Baptist Church Building Fund.



Visitation will be held at 1:30 PM with service to follow at 3 pm, Sunday, at Zebulon Baptist Church. Private Interment, Gethsemane Memorial Gardens, Zebulon. Arrangements, Massey Funeral Home, Zebulon. www.masseyfuneralhome.com Published in The News & Observer on June 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary