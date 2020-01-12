|
Gayle Crawford Raver
July 9, 1936 - January 5, 2020
Cary
Gayle Crawford Raver, age 83 passed away with family by her side at her home in Cary on January 5, 2020. She was born on Thursday, July 9, 1936 in Washington DC to the late Fryling and Argyle (Larkin) Crawford.
Gayle graduated from Montgomery Blair High School and continued on to receive an Associate's Degree from Montgomery College. She had been employed by the National Association of Food Chains, the United States Court of Military Appeals, Bechtel and Montgomery College. Gayle was passionate about experiencing life and creating memories with her family.
She is survived by her 3 children, Allison (husband Robert) Freitas, Jude Conn and Nancy (husband Jason) Weishaupt; 2 siblings, John F. and Robert L. Crawford; 9 grandchildren, Heather, Matthew, Noah, Corban, Gabriel, Zachary, Sydney, Tyler and Kylie; 3 great grandchildren, Aiden, Jacob and Nova; and many more family members and friends.
A celebration for Gayle will be held at Waltonwood, 750 SE Cary Parkway, Cary, NC 27511 on Sunday, January 26 at 2:00 p.m. and another celebration will be held in the spring in Maryland (date to be determined). In lieu of flowers donations can be made to your local hospice.
Published in The News & Observer on Jan. 12, 2020