Gene "Douglas" Carroll
February 20, 1942 - January 09, 2020
New Hill
Gene "Douglas" Carroll of New Hill, NC passed away peacefully at his home on Thursday, January 09, 2020 at the age of 77.
Doug was born to parents James Andrew Carroll and Lena Eubanks on February 20, 1942 in Siler City, NC. He graduated Moncure High School in 1961. He was a Sergeant in the U. S. Army Reserve until his honorable discharge on January 07, 1974. He worked for the Pepsi-Cola Bottling Company for 16 years before owning and operating successful businesses with his wife, namely Douglas Carroll Hauling and Shady Wagon Farm; a wedding and event venue in New Hill, NC.
Doug is survived by his wife, Cynthia; his children,Charlotte Holt (Joel), Terri Yates (Chris), and Jerry Moore; his brother, Jerry Carroll, of Winston-Salem, NC; six grandchildren, Brandon, Melissa, Brooks, Paul, Stephen, and Adam; and eight great-grandchildren, Alana, Annabella, Mia, Orion, Savanna, Davis, Blake, and Remington. He is preceded in death by his parents, and his daughter, Sharon Marie.
A "Celebration of Life" will be held at Shady Wagon Farm in New Hill, NC on Sunday, January 26, 2020 at 3:00 P. M.
Published in The News & Observer on Jan. 19, 2020