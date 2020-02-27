|
Mr. Gene Elliot
February 24, 1919 - February 25, 2020
Raleigh
Mr. Gene Elliot, of Raleigh NC, died peacefully in his home surrounded by his family on February 25, 2020. He was 101 years old.
Gene is survived by his daughter, Janine Pariser, granddaughter Lili Pariser, both of Los Angeles, CA, and long-time companion Veatasha Dorsey, of Raleigh NC. He is preceded in death by his son, Dr. Jeffrey M. Elliot (2009); wife, Harriet Sobsey Elliot (2011); and brother-in-law, Chester Sobsey (2016).
Gene was born on February 24, 1919 in Kansas City, MO as the only child of Marian Epstein and Mory Goldberg (Elliot). Gene graduated from Westport High School, Kansas City MO in 1936 where he excelled in the golf and tennis team. Gene had illustrious career as a high-performing salesman, beginning at the age of 12 with his very first Coca Cola bottle stand and later in his 20s as a traveling shoe salesman. His entrepreneurial pursuits were put on hold as he served our country during WWII at Lockheed Aircraft in Los Angles, CA building P-38 fighter planes from 1941 to 1944. In 1945, Gene met and married his lifelong love, Harriet Sobsey, with whom he remained married to for 66 years until her passing in 2011. Out of that union came two children; Jeffrey Elliot and Janine Elliot (Pariser).
After the the war, and in line with his entrepreneurial spirit, Gene opened up and successfully ran a television business for 10 years in Watts, CA. After selling the business to a competitor, Gene accepted a position with Larwin Company based in Los Angeles, CA as a real estate developer. Gene consistently ranked as the top salesman at Larwin, with numerous awards won. Gene's success with Larwin spurred him to start his own property/land development company in Lake Arrowhead, CA which he successfully ran for 22 years until his retirement in 1987. In 2003, Gene and Harriet relocated to Raleigh NC to be near his son, Dr. Jeffrey Elliot, former Department Chair and Professor of Political Science at North Carolina Central University in Durham NC.
Gene was an avid lover of current events, politics, antiques, piano, health/wellness, and sports - namely boxing. Gene took great pride in being independent, mentally strong, and self-sufficient; still driving a vehicle until his late 90s. Gene will be fondly remembered as a wonderful conversationalist, husband, father, and friend who will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Funeral Services will be held on Friday, February 28th at 11 am at Mitchell Funeral Home, with interment to follow at Raleigh Memorial Park. A time of receiving will follow back at the funeral home.
Published in The News & Observer on Feb. 27, 2020