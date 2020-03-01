|
GENE H. MARTIN
June 4, 1936 - February 26, 2020
Clayton NC
Gene Harold Martin (83) died at home February 26, 2020 after a short illness, with his children by his side. Gene was born in Robersonville NC, son of Julius and Lillian (Edmondson) Martin. He graduated as valedictorian from Robersonville High School in 1954, and attended N.C. State under the GI Bill after serving in Germany with the U.S. Air Force. Gene supported Operation Desert Shield/Storm as a civilian contractor. He retired from Burroughs/Unisys and IBM.
Gene met his future wife in Raleigh on a blind date, and married Margaret Lawrence in 1961 at North Street Baptist Church. They were married 55 years when she passed in November 2016. He is survived by his children Lori Ann, Larry (Katharine), Margaret Rose Faison (Larry), and Kenneth (Rob Horne); three grandchildren, one great-grandson, sister Hester Weinstein, brother Julius Carlton (June), and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, his parents, infant son Richard Thomas, half-brother James Leslie Martin, and sister Lillian Frances Williams.
Gene loved his family, Wolfpack sports, movies, and dear pets Hosta, Tiffany, and Sam.
A graveside service will be held at a later date which will be posted at https://www.montlawn.com/obituary/gene-martin.
Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 1, 2020