Or Copy this URL to Share

Gene H. Martin



June 4, 1936 - February 26, 2020



Clayton



A graveside service for Gene H. Martin (83), originally from Robersonville, will be held at Montlawn Cemetery in Raleigh on Friday July 24th, 2020 at 1 pm. He died February 26, 2020 after a short illness. The family appreciates the kind thoughts of those that may not attend for safety, and asks those that attend to consider wearing a face covering.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store