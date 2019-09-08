Home

Brown-Wynne Funeral Home
300 Saint Mary's Street
Raleigh, NC 27605
(919) 828-4311
Geoffrey S. Brown


1960 - 2019
Geoffrey S. Brown Obituary
Geoffrey Stewart Brown

Raleigh

Geoffrey Stewart Brown, 58, died on August 29, 2019 in Raleigh, N.C. Geoff was born on October 6, 1960 to James and Jacqueline Brown in Montreal, Quebec but grew up in Ottawa, Ontario. He loved all things, but most of all he loved telling stories and making us all laugh with him. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

He is survived by his wife of 31 years, Amanda (nee Miller); his sister, Laurie (Ken); brother, Mitch (Heidi); father-in-law, Keith Miller; sister-in-law, Diana (Joe); brother-in-law, John (Carolyne); seven nieces and nephews; and his beloved dogs.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to help support Geoff's friend, Angela Castro, in her battle against cancer, c/o Amanda Brown.

A celebration of his life will be held on September 14 at 1:00 pm at Brown-Wynne Funeral Home, 300 Saint Mary's St., Raleigh, NC.
Published in The News & Observer on Sept. 8, 2019
