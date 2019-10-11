Home

Celebration of Life
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
3:00 PM
Unitarian Universalist Fellowship
Raleigh, NC
1948 - 2019
George Alexiou Obituary
February 6, 1948- October 4, 2019

Raleigh, N.C.

George Alexiou passed away on October 4, 2019 after enduring an eighteen-month illness from cancer. He is survived by his wife Jan, three children, Melena, Celeste and Darek Alexiou, son-in-law Michael Ammons and grandchildren Layla and Dylan. He is also survived by brothers Petro and Dimo Alexiou of Australia.

George attended universities in Australia and the University of Pittsburgh, and his professional life spanned both countries. He was the co-owner/principal of the engineering consulting company Martin, Alexiou, Bryson. George led a very active life. Travelling was a great passion. He also enjoyed gardening, spending time with friends and family, and after retirement, beekeeping. He was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather.

A celebration of George's life will be held on October 25th at 3pm at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Raleigh.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to The Preston Robert Tisch Brain Tumor Center at Duke.
Published in The News & Observer on Oct. 11, 2019
