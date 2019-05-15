George Warren Atkinson, Sr.



May 6, 1921 - May 13, 2019



Raleigh



Mr. George Warren Atkinson, Sr., 98, of Raleigh and formerly of Thomasville, died Monday, May 13, 2019 at the William M. Dunlap Center for Caring in Raleigh. He was born on May 6, 1921 in Surry County, NC to William Warren Atkinson and Lilla Belle Marion Atkinson. He retired as a supervisor with Henley Paper Company and was a US Army Air Corp WWII veteran. He was a member of Memorial United Methodist Church.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret Short Atkinson on January 31, 2015; his brothers, "Doc" Abraham, Ervin, Elwood, and Ben; and his sisters, Hazel and Emma.



Surviving are his sons, George Warren (G.W.) Atkinson, Jr. and wife Lorraine of Raleigh and Terry Atkinson and wife Mary of High Point; step-children, David Zimmerman and wife Susan, Susan Royal and husband Bruce, and Carol Bryant and husband Mike; grandchildren, Warren Atkinson, Wesley Atkinson and wife Margaret Ellen, Holly Griffin and husband Kyle, Jarrett Zimmerman and wife Elizabeth, Justin Zimmerman and wife Torry, Bryan Royal and wife Valerie, and Amanda Snipes and husband Kyle; and 15 great-grandchildren.



A memorial celebration of his life will be held on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at 3:00 PM at Soapstone United Methodist Church in Raleigh with Pastor Laura Stern officiating. A reception will follow the service at the church. A graveside memorial service will be held at a later date at Guilford Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Transitions Life Care, 250 Hospice Circle, Raleigh, NC 27607 or to Memorial UMC, Youth Ministries, P.O. Box 428, Thomasville, NC 27361. Online condolences may be sent to www.jcgreenandsons.com. Published in The News & Observer on May 15, 2019