George Baroff
November 27, 1924 - November 28, 2020
Chapel Hill, North Carolina - Bronx, New York born to Ida and Irving Baroff, George was the eldest of three children. His beloved wife, Rose Kislin (Rishie) of Wilkes-Barre, PA predeceased him by 28 years. George is survived by his children, Marina Baroff, La Jolla, CA and Roy Baroff, Pittsboro, NC and their respective spouses, Robert Kaplan and Caroline McLaughlin, and grandchildren, Melanie Kaplan, and Peter Baroff. He is also survived by his siblings, Burton Baroff, New York and Carol Krakaur, Maryland and many nieces and nephews. George often served as patriarch of his extended family, toasting "a la familia" !
George's youth was spent in the Bronx and Brooklyn where he lived with his family during the Great Depression and the interwar years. George's father worked in the garment industry for manufacturers of ladies' dresses. His mother was considered a "grand-dame" of the neighborhood, respected for her strong will.
At eighteen, George enlisted in the US Army and spent two years in Colorado and Texas preparing for WWII deployment as part of the 10th Mountain Division ski patrol. During the war, he delivered supplies to fellow troops in Northern Italy. Once the war ended, George attended George Washington University, Washington, DC receiving a bachelor's degree in Zoology and master's degree in Psychology. He then attended New York University for his PhD in Clinical Psychology.
In 1952 George met Rose Kislin and, after a brief courtship, the two wed in June 1952 in a traditional Jewish ceremony. George and Rishie lived in a Bronx apartment near The Grand Concourse and in 1954 and 1956, became parents to Marina and Roy. In 1960, after working at the NY Psychiatric Institute, Department of Medical Genetics, the family moved to southern New Jersey where George served as Chief Psychologist for The Vineland Training School.
In 1963 George and his family moved to Chapel Hill and the University of North Carolina (UNC). From 1963 until his retirement in 2000, George was a faculty member in the UNC Department of Psychology and directed a training institute for health professionals working with individuals with developmental disabilities. George taught, ran workshops, and authored several textbooks and many professional papers. George loved Carolina athletics and the former Brooklyn Dodger baseball team—recently staying up late to watch the LA Dodgers win the world series!
An early member of the Judea Reform Congregation in the Chapel Hill-Durham area, George, his wife, and children were active in Jewish life and Hillel. In George's religious upbringing, he was a Bar Mitzvah and celebrated holidays, but was not very observant. Later in life, he reconsidered his Jewish heritage and self-published a book on God as a primer to the perplexed!
After his wife passed away, he traveled extensively, often accompanied by his brother, Burton, on small group trips to China, India, the Baltics, Egypt, Russia, and the Caribbean. He took many photographs and even lectured on pirates to earn his keep on Caribbean cruise ships. While in his 80's and 90's, George read literature in French each morning, went on a language immersion trip to French-speaking Canada, regularly worked out at the YMCA, and wrote numerous 'Letters to the Editor'.
He also taught seniors through the local Peer Learning program where he prepared detailed class outlines that spanned Greek, Russian, British, Middle East and American history. Just prior to his passing, George was lecturing weekly via Zoom.
George will be remembered as a learned teacher, supportive older brother, devoted husband, hard-working father, caring grandparent, reliable uncle, and exceptional wordsmith.
Tzedakah given in his memory may be donated to Judea Reform Congregation, Adult Education Fund, https://www.judeareform.org/give
.