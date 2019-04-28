George Copeland Bell



April 26, 1931 - February 3, 2019



Kinston



George Copeland Bell, 87, of Kinston, NC, died on February 3, 2019, in Wilmington, NC. George was born on April 26, 1931, in Raleigh, NC, to Katherine Copeland Bell and Carl Wendell Bell, Sr. George attended Woodberry Forest High School and graduated from Duke University in 1953 and entered the United States Coast Guard later that year and served until 1955. George then entered Harvard Business School and graduated in 1958.



Most of George's adult life was spent in Miami, Florida, as a corporate executive for Coca Cola Bottling Company, Burger King, and 7-11 Convenience Stores. He spent many happy days sailing his beloved boat on the Biscayne Bay with a crew of friends; these were some of his most treasured moments. George's love for the ocean began early in his life at Morehead City where he spent many summers with his mother, father, brother, and Bell cousins. Morehead City always had a special place in his heart and when he moved to Kinston later in life to take care of his mother, he moved his saliboat there. Once in Kinston he became concerned about the need for affordable housing and developed the family farm into a subdivision for affordable homes. Although George was a very private man, he loved to spin tales and yarns with the best of storytellers and was always so much fun at social events.



He was preceded in death by his mother, father, and brother, Carl Wendell Bell, Jr. George is survived by his niece, Virginia Bell, nephew, Carl Wendell Bell III, and many cousins. In his final year of life, George was lovingly cared for by his cousin and guardian, Nancy Allen Carlton, with the help of her sister, Joanne Bell Allen, and their brothers, Jonathan and Haddon. Memorial may be made to a .



A graveside service celebrating the life of George will be held on Saturday May 4, 2019, at Montlawn Memorial Park in Raleigh at 1:00 PM, with a gathering following the service at the Carolina Country Club.