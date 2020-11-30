George Bernard Trice
July 20, 1945 - November 25, 2020
Durham, North Carolina - Condolences are being expressed to the family of Mr. George Bernard Trice, age 75, who passed away on Wednesday, November 25, 2020, in Person County.
Left to cherish his memory are his two daughters, Tamkai T. Sutton (Richard) and Anita T. Hoggard (Timothy); two sisters, Margaret T. Johnson and Irma T. Timberlake; one brother, Vernon Ray Trice (Judy); and a host of extended family members and friends.
Viewing for Mr. George Bernard Trice will take place on Wednesday, December 2, 2020, from 1:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. at Scarborough & Hargett Celebration of Life Center, Inc., 309 N Queen Street, Durham, North Carolina 27701.
Online condolences may be expressed at://www.scarboroughhargettcelebration.com/