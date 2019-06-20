|
|
George Michael Burke
August 19, 1943 - June 17, 2019
Cary
George Michael Burke, 75, of Cary, NC (formerly of West Milford, NJ) passed away on June 17, 2019.
He is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Penny (Dunning) Burke, son Dan Burke and his wife Jennifer (Puentes) Burke of Ramsey, NJ, daughter Jennifer (Burke) Pierce and her husband Shane Pierce of Apex, NC, daughter-in-law Emily Weisenbach of Ardsley, NY, grandchildren Spencer Burke, Gracie Burke, Haley Pierce, Hannah Pierce, Sarah Pierce, Anabelle Burke and Wyatt Burke, and sister Pamela Huddleson of Clay, NY. He was preceded in death by his son Mike Burke and brother Edwin Burke.
A Celebration of his Life will be held on Saturday June, 22 2019 at 11am at Cary Presbyterian Church, 614 Griffis Street, Cary, NC. A lunch reception will follow immediately after in the church Fellowship Hall. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Dorcas Ministries 187 High House Rd, Cary NC 27511 or the Cary Presbyterian Church Parish Nurse Ministry 614 Griffis Street Cary, NC 27511.
Published in The News & Observer on June 20, 2019