Mitchell Funeral Home at Raleigh Memorial Park
7209 Glenwood Ave
Raleigh, NC 27612
(919) 783-7128
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Mitchell Funeral Home at Raleigh Memorial Park
7209 Glenwood Ave
Raleigh, NC 27612
Graveside service
Following Services
Raleigh Memorial Park
George Curtis Strickland


1928 - 2019
George Curtis Strickland Obituary
George Curtis Strickland

March 23, 1928 - December 5, 2019

Raleigh

George Curtis Strickland, 91, of Raleigh, died on December 5, 2019. Curtis was born on March 23, 1928 and raised in Wake County. At the age of 17, he enlisted and proudly served his country in the US Navy. He went on to attend Kings Business College, and became an Accountant, working until the age of 89.

Curtis was a very involved member of Longview Baptist Church, where he served as Deacon, among many other things. He was a very giving person, always giving more than he received back, not only to his family, but to his friends, church family and clients. He spent a lot of his time over the years with the American Legion, as well as keeping up with old classmates and extended family. Curtis was a loving husband and father, and a great friend to many.

Curtis is survived by his son, Gregory Strickland (Jean); two grandchildren; and five great granddaughters. He was preceded in death by his wife Rosa and parents, George and Bertie Strickland; and four siblings.

A visitation will be held from 1:00-2:00pm on Monday, Decemeber 9 at Mitchell Funeral Home, 7209 Glenwood Ave, Raleigh. A graveside service will immediately follow at Raleigh Memorial Park, directly adjacent to the funeral home.

Condolences to the family at www.MitchellatRMP.com
Published in The News & Observer on Dec. 7, 2019
