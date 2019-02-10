|
George Donald Dorman
February 10, 1944 – February 9, 2019
Garner
George Donald Dorman, 74, passed away Saturday, February 9, 2019.
Funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at Saint Andrews United Methodist Church, Raleigh. Burial will follow in Montlawn Memorial Park, Raleigh.
George was born in Harnett County to the late Zola Vance and Ethel Haire Dorman. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Addie Mylinda Dorman.
George is survived by his daughter, Emily Brennan and husband, Alex of Holly Springs; son, Ronald Dorman and wife, Katie of Garner; grandchildren, Mackenzie Brennan, Jasper Dorman, and Scarlett Dorman; sister, Brenda Slater and husband, Dick of Cornelius; and his dear cousin, Eloise Brinker of Ohio.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Saint Andrews United Methodist Church, 1201 Maxwell Drive, Raleigh, NC 27603; or Garner Area Ministries (GAM): PO Box 797, Garner, NC 27529.
Arrangements by Bryan-Lee Funeral Home, Garner.
Published in The News & Observer on Feb. 10, 2019