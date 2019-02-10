Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bryan-Lee Funeral Home
1200 Benson Road
Garner, NC 27529
(919) 772-8225
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Saint Andrews United Methodist Church
1201 Maxwell Drive
Raleigh, NC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for George Dorman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George Donald Dorman


1944 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
George Donald Dorman Obituary
George Donald Dorman

February 10, 1944 – February 9, 2019

Garner

George Donald Dorman, 74, passed away Saturday, February 9, 2019.

Funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at Saint Andrews United Methodist Church, Raleigh. Burial will follow in Montlawn Memorial Park, Raleigh.

George was born in Harnett County to the late Zola Vance and Ethel Haire Dorman. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Addie Mylinda Dorman.

George is survived by his daughter, Emily Brennan and husband, Alex of Holly Springs; son, Ronald Dorman and wife, Katie of Garner; grandchildren, Mackenzie Brennan, Jasper Dorman, and Scarlett Dorman; sister, Brenda Slater and husband, Dick of Cornelius; and his dear cousin, Eloise Brinker of Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Saint Andrews United Methodist Church, 1201 Maxwell Drive, Raleigh, NC 27603; or Garner Area Ministries (GAM): PO Box 797, Garner, NC 27529.

Arrangements by Bryan-Lee Funeral Home, Garner. Online condolences may be made at www.bryan-leefuneralhome.com
Published in The News & Observer on Feb. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bryan-Lee Funeral Home
Download Now