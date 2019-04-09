George Frank Golding



April 20, 1939 – April 6, 2019



Wilson



George Frank Golding, 79, of Wilson, died Saturday. Funeral services will be conducted 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at Thomas-Yelverton Funeral Home, Wilson, NC. Entombment will follow in Evergreen Memorial Park, Wilson, NC.



The family will receive friends Wednesday, from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m., at the funeral home located at 2704 Nash St. N., Wilson, NC.



George honorably served in the United States Air Force. He retired from AT&T as a Communications Systems Engineer with over 35 years of service. George was a member of Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, Wilson, NC. He was an avid Civil War buff, enjoyed assembling computers, loved all types of technology, and enjoyed camping, fishing, and traveling. He was dearly loved and will be greatly missed by his family and friends.



Surviving are his wife, Trudy Hines Golding; one son, Troy Golding (Stephanie) of San Antonio, TX; three daughters, Colleen Taylor (Michael) of Thomasville, NC, Denise Rohr of San Antonio, TX, and Tanya Golding (Scott) of San Antonio, TX; eight grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; three stepchildren, Dale Lamm (Jennifer) of Lucama, Michelle Pridgen (Brian) of Rock Ridge, and Sherry Manning (Brian) of Sims; and five step-grandchildren.



He was preceded in death by one son, Dale Golding, and his parents, Harry Frank Golding and Lucille Margaret Hagle Golding.



Flowers are welcome and memorials may be directed to the Milton Hershey School, P.O. Box 830, Hershey, PA 17033-0830.



Funeral services are under the direction of Thomas-Yelverton Funeral Home, Wilson, NC. Online condolences may be sent to www.thomasyelverton.com Published in The News & Observer on Apr. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary