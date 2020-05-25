George Coggins, Jr.May 12, 1929 - May 22, 2020RaleighMaster Sergeant George Francis Coggins, Jr, U.S. Air Force Retired and a proud Veteran, went to his heavenly home on May 22, 2020. He was born in Lowell, Massachusetts in May of 1929. Mr. Coggins was preceeded in death by his two sons, George F. Coggins, III and Ronald K. Coggins.Coggins leaves behind his beloved wife of sixty-four years, Peggy J. Coggins; and his daughter, Paula Coggins Anhorn as well 6 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren, a longtime caregiver and a loyal fur baby.A funeral service for Mr. Coggins will be held at 2:00 pm Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at Carolina Pines Baptist Church, 2655 South Saunders Street, Raleigh. The family will receive friends one hour before the service from 1:00 – 2:00 pm at the Church. Following the funeral, The United Sates Air Force will render military honors for Master Sergeant Coggins at Montlawn Memorial Park, 2911 South Wilmington Street, Raleigh.The family invites you to make memorial contributions to Carolina Pines Baptist Church, Women's Ministry.Arrangements entrusted to Montlawn Funeral Home and Cremations.