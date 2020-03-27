|
George Glenn Hatch, Sr.
March 6, 1931 - March 24, 2020
Greensboro
George Glenn Hatch, Sr., passed away on Tuesday, March 24, 2020. He was born on March 6, 1931, in Richmond, Virginia, to Roy and Mary Flowers Hatch, the fourth of ten children. He was raised in Mount Olive but lived most of his adult years in Wallace, NC before recently relocating to Greensboro.
George graduated from high school in Mount Olive, North Carolina, and enlisted in the U.S. Air Force, serving on armed rescue vessels known as crash boats. Upon his military discharge, he attended North Carolina State University where he earned degrees in electrical and mechanical engineering. George spent the majority of his career working as an engineer for Carolina Power & Light Company, from which he retired in 1988. During his lengthy retirement, George enjoyed many hours golfing, puttering around the yard, and rooting for NCSU's athletic teams.
George is survived by his wife of forty-seven years, Ruth Elizabeth Daughtry Hatch; daughter Mary (Bill) Thiesen; daughter Gail (Ron) Andreo; son Glenn (Mckenzie) Hatch; four grandchildren; brother Rex (Faye) Hatch; sisters Joyce Hatch and Elaine Overton; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, George was predeceased by his first wife Miriam Prescott Hatch; by his sisters Mary Davis, Hilda Roberson, Josephine Outlaw, and Faye Wiggins; and by his brothers Royce and Horace Hatch.
Due to the current public health crisis, a private graveside service will be held on Saturday, March 28, 2020. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the North Carolina Wildlife Federation or the NCSU College of Engineering.
A Tyndall Service of Mount Olive.
Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 27, 2020