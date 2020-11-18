George Hamilton Andrews
February 20, 1960 - November 8, 2020
Raleigh, North Carolina - George Hamilton Andrews, 60, was a friend to all. He loved and enjoyed life, adored his family and cherished his friends. George had boundless energy for his hobbies of fishing and hunting. He relished spending his free time on the North Carolina coast where he tragically met his death on November 8, 2020. doing what he loved, fishing the waters close to Atlantic Beach, North Carolina.
George was born February 20, 1960 in Abilene, Texas.
He was the son of the late Martha Rose Andrews and the late Brigadier General Alexander Boyd Andrews III. George was raised in Raleigh and graduated from Ravenscroft School in 1979, and attended the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill where he was a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon Fraternity. After college, George entered the world of commercial real estate and development working with several firms including Investment Properties, Carolantic Realty and York Properties. In 2001, George formed his own company, The Hamilton Company. His latest venture, "The Cottages at Filmore" exhibit the artistic talent that he inherited from his mother. The Cottages are one of the first "pocket" communities in Raleigh with seven high end homes all sharing a courtyard.
Having lived most of his life in Raleigh, George was a member of White Memorial Church, Carolina Country Club, the Terpsichorean Club and the Sphinx Club as well as the Coral Bay Club in Atlantic Beach, North Carolina. George was a huge sports enthusiast and pulled for his Tarheels and his beloved Dallas Cowboys, but his loudest cheers were saved for his children's sporting events as he traveled for both their lacrosse and baseball teams. George's family also enjoyed their ski outings to Sugar Mountain which held a special place in George's heart as Sugar Mountain was developed by his father. George also enjoyed golfing with his buddies both in Raleigh and on the coast as he reveled in the comradery of that sport. Another favorite pastime of George's was cooking on the grill. Whether it was grilling a freshly caught fish or bringing out the pig cooker to help host a "pig pikin," George was the ultimate chef.
George would be described by all those who knew him as outgoing, friendly, caring and supportive. George was definitely "all heart." He was devoted to his wife and family. He was loved by his friends, and he never met a stranger. He was a masterful storyteller and a joy to be around. George made people smile.
George is survived by his wife Debbie whom he married in 1992, and their two children, Ashley James and Hamilton. He is also survived by his brother, Andy and wife, Carol and their family from Raleigh. Also surviving are Ed and Mae Cook of Charlotte and their family. George was predeceased by his parents and his brother, James Rose Andrews.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the Jimmy Andrews Endowment Fund, which provides scholarships to Camp Seafarer and Camp Seagull or to The Alexander Family YMCA. The address for both is YMCA of the Triangle, 801 Corporate Center Drive, Suite 200, Raleigh N.C. 27607.
There will be a private memorial service for George on Sunday, November 22 at 2 pm. For those who would like to livestream the service the website is as follows: https://online.brushfire.com/wmpc/funerals
Arrangements by Brown- Wynne, 300 Saint Mary's St., Raleigh.