George Henry Way



August 17, 1938 – April 23, 2019



Cary



George Henry Way, 80, who graduated from New York City's prestigious High School of Music and Art, and recently celebrated 50 years of membership in the Barbershop Harmony Society, passed away on April 23.



Mr. Way, a native of Bay Ridge, Brooklyn, and a long-time Cary resident, was an avid music lover who performed at New York's Carnegie Hall with The Big Apple Chorus, an international-award-winning barbershop chapter. He was a member of the President's Council of the Harmony Foundation International, where his support enriched the lives of countless young people, music educators, and communities across the world under the guiding principle that singing changes lives. Among his many other passions were golf, where he boasted an impeccable short game, as well as bowling, film, and puzzles.



Mr. Way was also a diehard New York Giants football fan who reveled in the team's four Super Bowl wins, as well as every victory against the Dallas Cowboys.



His greatest passion, however, was his family. He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Margaret Englehart Way; his three children: Dave Way, Paul Way, and Carolyn Walters; and six grandchildren: Eva, Riley, Max, Harrison, Krista, and Ashley. He is also survived by his sister, Pat Mulvey.



A celebration of Mr. Way's life will take place in the summer of 2019. All who wish to donate are encouraged to support his favorite charities: The Salvation Army, PO Box 10666, Raleigh, NC, 27605-0666; and The Harmony Foundation International, 110 Seventh Avenue North, Suite 200, Nashville, TN, 37203.



Published in The News & Observer on May 5, 2019