George Hiram Holmes, Jr.



January 18, 1945 - March 22, 2019



Garner



George Hiram Holmes, Jr., 74, passed away on Friday, March 22, 2019 after a long-time fight against cancer at his home in Garner surrounded by his family.



He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Kitty Brown Holmes and children: daughter, Georgianna Holmes Baudoux and husband, Clay and their children BC, Nathan and Jacob; son, George Hiram Holmes III "Tres" and wife, Amy and their children Brian, Courtney and husband, Joe and their son, Joey, Hannah and Andrew; and daughter, Ginger Rene Holmes and her children Julianna, Patrick, Tanner and Zachary. He is also survived by his sister Jean Holmes Byrd, husband Gerald. George was preceded in death by his father, George Hiram Holmes, Sr. and Mother, Mable Emily Hill Holmes.



George was a native of Garner, born January 18, 1945. He was a graduate of Garner Senior High School Class of 1963 and Pembroke University Class of 1967. George was drafted into the United States Army and served from 1968 until 1970. George worked for Insulating Incorporated in Garner for 36 years. George truly lived life to the fullest enjoying family and friends every day.



There will be a Celebration of Life at C3 Church (8246 Cleveland Road, Clayton, NC 27520) on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 2PM.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to of Johnston County, Team: #047 Westside Cancer Fighters", George Holmes. Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 25, 2019