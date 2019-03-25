Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
2:00 PM
C3 Church
8246 Cleveland Road
Clayton, NC
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for George Holmes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George Holmes


1945 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
George Holmes Obituary
George Hiram Holmes, Jr.

January 18, 1945 - March 22, 2019

Garner

George Hiram Holmes, Jr., 74, passed away on Friday, March 22, 2019 after a long-time fight against cancer at his home in Garner surrounded by his family.

He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Kitty Brown Holmes and children: daughter, Georgianna Holmes Baudoux and husband, Clay and their children BC, Nathan and Jacob; son, George Hiram Holmes III "Tres" and wife, Amy and their children Brian, Courtney and husband, Joe and their son, Joey, Hannah and Andrew; and daughter, Ginger Rene Holmes and her children Julianna, Patrick, Tanner and Zachary. He is also survived by his sister Jean Holmes Byrd, husband Gerald. George was preceded in death by his father, George Hiram Holmes, Sr. and Mother, Mable Emily Hill Holmes.

George was a native of Garner, born January 18, 1945. He was a graduate of Garner Senior High School Class of 1963 and Pembroke University Class of 1967. George was drafted into the United States Army and served from 1968 until 1970. George worked for Insulating Incorporated in Garner for 36 years. George truly lived life to the fullest enjoying family and friends every day.

There will be a Celebration of Life at C3 Church (8246 Cleveland Road, Clayton, NC 27520) on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 2PM.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to of Johnston County, Team: #047 Westside Cancer Fighters", George Holmes.
Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.