|
|
|
|
Visitation
View Map
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
|
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
1:00 PM
View Map
North Raleigh United Methodist Church
|
Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
2:00 PM
View Map
North Raleigh United Methodist Church Sanctuary
|
George Howard Dickerson Sr.
|
|
|
George Howard Dickerson, Sr.
Raleigh
George Howard Dickerson, Sr., a man of faith, love and family, was welcomed into heaven and God's loving arms on December 13th, 2019 with his family gathered closely around him.
George was born in Durham, NC, the son of Waylon and Beulah Dickerson, and brother of Janet.
He grew up in the Raleigh area, where his parents eventually bought a home and settled in the Westover neighborhood in west Raleigh. They provided a loving home environment. Teaching him and his sister about faith, working hard and love for others.
George enjoyed his childhood and had many great memories of family, neighbors and friends. He excelled in school, was very good in mathematics, a member of the Boy Scouts and highly involved in school and church activities.
An entrepreneur at an early age, he learned the value of a dollar and working hard. As a boy and teenager, he would help his Dad in his Tom's Toasted Peanuts distributing business and lend a hand with farm chores at home. While in High School, he helped test and install radar equipment for the NC Highway Patrol, worked at a nearby equipment company, service station, mobile home retailer, parked cars at the NC State Fair and more. George proved to be a valuable asset wherever he took a job.
His parents introduced him to a life of faith. They would take him and sister Janet to church regularly. His family along with others, helped form Westover United Methodist Church in Raleigh. As a teenager, George, with his family and others assisted with construction of the church, shoveling dirt so the foundation of the new building could be poured.
George, his parents and sister were part of the original 31 Charter members of the fledgling congregation.
After graduating Cary High School, George attended college in Gastonia, NC and received a degree in Electrical Technology from Gaston Technical Institute, which was operated under the auspices of The School of Engineering, NC State University. He was hired by Western Electric, in Winston-Salem to draft electrical circuitry (but soon decided on a different career path).
While in Gastonia, George met the love of his life, Hannah. She was attending a nearby nursing school at Gaston Memorial Hospital. After dating for more than three years, George and Hannah were married, and settled in Raleigh. Soon thereafter, they built a small home and started a family. Their first daughter, Debbie, was born at Rex Hospital where Hannah worked as a OB/GYN nurse.
George and his Dad decided to start a business together, a vacuum cleaner store, Capital Vacuum. After two successful years in the business, he decided to take a job with The Hoover Company. George's Dad and Mom continued on in the family business. After rising to Hoover's Top Supervisor in the U.S., he received a promotion. George, Hannah and Debbie moved to Augusta, GA. And, after another promotion moved to Miami, Fl., where his second daughter, Sharon, and son, Howard were born. After six great years there, he received another promotion. He and the family moved to Dallas, TX., and were there for eight years. George and family then moved to Charlotte, NC, where he opened a new branch for the company. After twenty-one highly successful years at The Hoover Company, he was in line to become president of the business, but instead (with full support of his wife, Hannah) decided to make a career change and leave corporate life. This afforded him the opportunity to spend more time with his family. George and his family returned to Raleigh, where he and Hannah bought the family business from his mom. He, his wife and children successfully grew and expanded the business.
Wherever George, Hannah and family lived they were involved in a local church. They joined North Raleigh United Methodist Church in Raleigh, where they have experienced marvelous fellowship, friendship and Christian love.
George, Hannah and family believed in giving to God's work through their church. They have been honored to help many others through the numerous charities they supported.
George, a man of faith, believer in Jesus Christ, was totally devoted to his beautiful loving wife (they were married for fifty-one years, until she went to Heaven) and devoted to his family. Throughout his life, family, faith and helping others was most important to him. All the while, earning a living, building lasting friendships and motivating others to succeed.
Words that describe George: Loving Husband and Father, man of character, honest, loyal, leader, strong-willed, motivator, generous, friendly, principled, fighter, winner, good natured, positive attitude, good sense of humor, encourager, ethical, good planner, organizer, thinker, responsible, provider, moral, courageous, sincere, blessed, kind- hearted, loving and caring.
He believed through hard work and determination, you can achieve your dreams. For George, as with many, their were plenty of challenges and difficult times along the way. He said when those times come, don't be afraid to lean on your faith, family and friends, and you'll find the inner-strength to prevail. There were so many good and special times throughout his life. Special moments that he, and the ones he shared them with, will always cherish. And, above all, always be thankful to God.
Dad, we love you with all our hearts, no child could ask for a better father, mentor and friend. Your are the best. You are our Hero. Thanks for blessing us with the best Mom and sister, Debbie also. We will love you always, may you be forever blessed, we will see you again one day - Love, Sharon and Howard
George is survived by his loving daughter, Sharon, his loving son Howard; his loving family, sister Janet Burke and brother-in-law Fred Burke; his niece Lib Burke and husband Allen (Fred) Burke; his niece Lou Anne Burke Strickland; cousins; friends and his church family at North Raleigh United Methodist Church.
Visitation: Brown-Wynne Funeral Home, 1701 E. Millbrook Rd, Raleigh, NC, Friday, December 20th, 7:00-9:00 p.m. Funeral Service: North Raleigh United Methodist Church, 8501 Honeycutt Rd, Raleigh, NC, Saturday, December 21st Reception: 1:00 p.m., Fellowship Hall
Memorial Service/Celebration of Life: 2:00 p.m., Sanctuary
Published in The News & Observer on Dec. 19, 2019