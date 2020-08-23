1/1
George Justice Jr.
1931 - 2020
George Butler Justice, Jr.

May 10, 1931 - August 21, 2020

Raleigh

George Butler Justice, Jr., 89, passed away Friday, August 21, 2020.

George was born in Raleigh on May 10, 1931 the son of the late George B. Justice, Sr. and Annie Laura Cates Justice. A Wake County native, George attended Murphy Elementary School and would go on to graduate from Hugh Morson High School, class of 1949. He graduated with his Bachelors from Omaha University, class of 1960. George honorably served his country for 4 years in the U.S. Air Force. After his service in the armed forces, George worked for IBM for many years until his retirement.

Music was an important aspect in George's life. George sang at school, church, barbershop, and gospel groups. He also sang for many weddings and funerals, and continued to sing until his death. He coached Raleigh Youth Baseball for 20 years and was an active church member for 39 years at Milner Memorial Presbyterian and Trinity United Methodist Church.

In addition to his parents, George was preceded in death by his brother, Robert.

He is survived by his wife, Betty Laughlin Justice; sons, David Justice and wife, Cindy, Charles "Chuck" Justice and wife, Pam, and Brian Justice; grandsons, Chris and Timothy Justice; granddaughter, Courtney Justice; and his sister, Mary Justice Watson of Sanford.

Funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 in the Chapel of Bryan-Lee Funeral Home, Raleigh. Burial will follow at Montlawn Memorial Park, Raleigh with Military Honors. George will lie in state at the funeral home for public viewing prior to the service, beginning at 11:00 am.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in George's memory to Urban Ministries or Meals on Wheels.

Arrangements are by Bryan-Lee Funeral Home, Raleigh. Online condolences may be made at www.bryan-leefuneralhome.com

Published in The News and Observer on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
25
Viewing
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Bryan-Lee Funeral Home
AUG
25
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Bryan-Lee Funeral Home
