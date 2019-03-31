George W. Kane III



December 25, 1949 - March 21, 2019



Raleigh



George W. Kane III of Raleigh died peacefully surrounded by his family on March 21, 2019. He was born on December 25, 1949 to the late George W. Kane, Jr. and Ellen Coxe Merritt Kane in Roxboro, NC. George attended Randolph Macon Academy, New College in Sarasota, Florida, and received his JD from UNC School of Law.



After receiving his JD, he moved to Raleigh and began practicing law with Maupin Taylor Ellis & Adams, and subsequently served as General Counsel at J. M. Kane & Company.



George was a rebellious, fun-loving spirit from a young age. Always being a somewhat reluctant lawyer, he got the opportunity of a lifetime to pursue two of his favorite passions, writing and travel, and purchased a small magazine for independent travelers in 1991. Serving as publisher and editor, George grew Great Expeditions from a two-color journal to a full four color publication with increased distribution, and sold it to Conde Naste after a few years. Publishing Great Expeditions provided George with many exotic travel opportunities from visiting shamans in the Amazon to kayaking throughout the Ten Thousand Islands and climbing Mt. Kilimanjaro.



After selling Great Expeditions, George launched George W. Kane, Attorney at Law. Specializing in real estate transactions, it was a successful, professional, yet casual firm. George made the practice fun and his colleagues and clients all trusted and valued his advice and wise counsel.



George loved life. He was a man of many interests and talents; a renaissance man. A gourmet chef, George enjoyed the entire process of researching, preparing and presenting his creations. He loved gathering and entertaining family and friends for holidays and just for fun.



In 1994 he met the love of his life, Lisa Maxwell, who he always called "cutie." Lisa and George married in 1995 and enjoyed many years exploring the world together. Scuba diving and meeting a new community of friends at their home on Salt Cay, Turks & Caicos were some of their best memories. Other adventures included visiting Thailand, the Galapagos Islands, and many islands in the Caribbean. George and Lisa's marriage was truly a joyful, loving one, inspiring to others. Each felt their years together were the best years of their lives. George and Lisa, sharing a deep love for cats, spent many hours volunteering at Snowflake Animal Recue.



George will be remembered by his friends and family for his kind, generous nature, his bright, twinkling eyes, his loyal friendship, and his great sense of adventure. He will be greatly missed. He left too soon.



George is survived by his wife, Lisa, daughter Eden Kane of New York, brother John Kane (Willa) Raleigh, brother Charles Kane (Audrey) Raleigh, numerous nieces and nephews. His daughter, Megan, predeceased him in 1996. He is also survived by his four cats, Finn, Sims, aka "Gray Boy", Pearl and Mae.



A visitation will be held from 2-4PM on Thursday May 9 at City Of Oaks Funeral Home & Cremations followed by a reception at the home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Snowflake Animal Rescue, www.snowflakerescue.org, Wake County Animal Center, www.wakegov.com/pets The SPCA of Wake County, www.spcawake.org or the .