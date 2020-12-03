1/1
George Mitchell Duke Sr.
1925 - 2020
George Mitchell Duke, Sr.
February 25, 1925 - December 1, 2020
Wendell, North Carolina - George Mitchell Duke, Sr., 95, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday. He was born in Wake County to the late Charlie Irvin & Annie Horton Duke. Mitchell retired after 30 years with the Wake County Health Department where he was Environmental Health Director. He loved dancing & music. Mitchell was a good & intelligent man who will be missed by many. He was preceded in death by his wife, Nell Richardson Duke, siblings, Harold Duke, Dewarner Duke, Sr., Christine Duke Hopkins & Maxine Duke King.
He is survived by his children, Mitchell "Mitch" Duke Jr., of Wilmington, Allen Duke of Raleigh, his life partner, Wanda Moore, daughter, Jennifer Louvierre (Tim), son, Joel Gregory (Gwen), grandchildren, Meilani Ikeda & Jonathan Ikeda (Kait).
In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to the American Diabetes Association.
Mitchell wanted to tell people, you can live with diabetes, listen to your doctor. He wanted to leave hope to others.
Graveside service 2pm, Friday, Greenmount Cemetery, Wendell. He will lie in repose 11 am – 5 pm, Thursday, Strickland Funeral Home & Crematory, 211 W. Third St., Wendell.


Published in The News & Observer on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
3
Reposing
11:00 - 05:00 PM
Strickland Funeral Home
DEC
4
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Greenmount Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Strickland Funeral Home
211 W. Third St.
Wendell, NC 27591
(919) 365-3612
