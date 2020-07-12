George Moss

George Anne Moss
November 24, 1940 - March 31, 2020
La Jolla
George Anne (Georganna) Moss Marston passed away peacefully at home on March 31, 2020 from several strokes. She was born on November 24, 1940 in Kings Mountain, NC to George Wingfield and Mae Sue Hord Moss, deceased. She was a resident of La Jolla, CA for many years. George Anne graduated from Kings Mountain High School, and Winthrop College, Rock Hill, SC. She did graduate study at UNC-CH. In 1963 she married Edwin Lindsay Marston, Jr., the couple moved to NY and in 1964 she worked in the Reference Department for Citibank in New York City. After a move to La Jolla, CA and an amicable divorce, George Anne began a career at Pulse Engineering that lasted for 40 years. As Project Manager and Manager of Worldwide Inventory, she traveled to many countries. George Anne was devoted to her family, returning to NC for many visits. She was an avid fan of UNC basketball, traveling to games and following the UNC team to appearances in March Madness and the Final Four. A special time was spent annually in Maui on vacation and enjoying the Maui Classic. She was a former member of the 1st Presbyterian Church, Kings Mountain, NC and attended the La Jolla Presbyterian Church in CA. She is survived by her husband, Tom Gallagher of La Jolla, CA; sisters, Susan Lee Moss Grigg (Glenn) of Raleigh, NC and Sara Nell Moss Hope (Tommy) of Cary, NC. Also surviving are nephews David and George Grigg (Ann), Lindsay Wright (Priscilla Myers) and nieces Laura Grigg Powell (Chris) and Sara Grigg Brame (William C. Jr.), three grandnephews, three grandnieces and many beloved cousins. The family wishes to thank the rehabilitation staff at Scripps Encinitas and at Scripps ICU, and the hospice nurses for their help and kindness. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, July 18 at 2 p.m. in Mountain Rest Cemetery, Kings Mountain, NC with Reverend Dr. Mac Schafer officiating. The family will speak with friends at the graveside immediately following the interment. In lieu of flowers please donate to the charity of your choice
. Arrangements by Harris Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Kings Mountain, NC and Greenwood Mortuary, San Diego, CA.